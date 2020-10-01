West Acres Cinema is Temporarily Closed

The Fargo movie theater reopened in late August after shutting down due to the pandemic

FARGO, N.D. — West Acres Cinema is temporarily closed after reopening in late August.

On its website, Marcus Theatres says, “We have made the difficult decision to temporarily close some of our locations. As the entertainment industry continues to adapt to the impact of COVID-19, there are fewer new movie releases, which has directly impacted guest attendance.”

They will reopen when there is a consistent schedule of new movie releases.

Marcus Century Cinema in Fargo is still open.