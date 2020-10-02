Moorhead’s Watson Extends Single-Season Scoring Record; Spuds Remain Unbeaten

Watson scores two goals in 2-0 Win over Startell-St. Stephen

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead girls soccer is the midst of an undefeated season. Through eight games, the Spuds are 8-0 outscoring opponents, 69-2, starting out the year with six consecutive shutouts. Much of the domination has come from senior forward Olivia Watson.

Watson’s six goals in the Spuds last game against Fergus Falls lead to setting a school record. The NDSU commit passed Quin Ryan for the girls soccer single season-scoring record.

With two games left, the future Bison has 39 goals to Quin’s 35 set back in 2005. Its a feat that Watson always wanted to achieve and once the work was put in she knew it would happen.

“I think it comes from all the practices I’ve been doing this entire summer,” Watson said. “We’ve been training a lot so I give the credit to the team. Since I was a freshman, I’ve been wanting to break a school record for soccer specifically so I think now that I’ve done that now being able to graduate, I feel like I’ve been able to accomplish something a lot bigger than I thought I could’ve.

“She’s extremely talented. She’s extremely committed. She buys in to everything I ask her to do,” head coach Marco Campoverde said. “When you have someone that has a lot of natural ability and then you use your experiences in the game to help enhance that ability, the product is pretty special. “Seeing what she’s done, it’s just a testament to her work rate and the fact she has natural talent combined with relentless desire to be the best she can.”

Watson added two more goals to her total on Friday night in a 2-0 win over Sartell-St Stephen.