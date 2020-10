ND High School Football Roundup

Fargo South, Kindred, Oakes and Davies picked up wins on Friday night.

FARGO, ND – Week six of Football in Eastern North Dakota featured some lopsided and tight matches. Fargo South came back to beat Fargo North, 23-22.

Oakes took an early lead over Oak Grove on their way to a 64-21 win to remain unbeaten.

Kindred narrowly defeated Central Cass 22-20 to remain undefeated and pick up it’s third win in a row.

Davies took down West Fargo 16-7.