NDSU unveils Aldevron Tower for health-related majors

The $28 million building provides hands-on experience for a variety of medical and health students.

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU reveals a new state-of-the-art facility for College of Health professionals.

Aldevron Tower is the $28 million project funded entirely by NDSU alumni and friends.

The building provides hands-on learning for students in pharmacy, nursing, respiratory care, medical lab sciences, radiologic sciences and public health.

The simulated training that can be done in the building allows NDSU students to have a leg up on their future careers.

“In order to go out into the world prepared, NDSU students must learn, work and perform in 21st century environments so that every NDSU student, faculty member, and staff member can thrive,” said President and CEO of the NDSU Foundation, John Glover.

The tower also includes open study spaces and conference rooms.