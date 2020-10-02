Silver Alert: Search for 80 year old Fargo man continues

FARGO, N.D. – An elderly Fargo man is missing and a civil emergency message that went out statewide early today (Friday), called a Silver Alert, asking the public’s help in finding him.

Red River Regional Dispatch also sent out a Cass-Clay alert.

Robert McKinnon, 80, was last seen around 5:30 p.m.Thursday in the 4500 block of 36th Avenue South.

He was last seen on foot wearing a black baseball hat, black and white checkered shirt, and glasses.

McKinnon has mobility issues and may not recognize where he is.

It’s not known if he has access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information on McKinnon is asked to contact the Fargo Police Department at 701-451-7661.