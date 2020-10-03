NDSU Asks For Student Input On How Campus Can Be More Inclusive

Students and members of faculty gave ideas that will be used to better diversity

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU’s The Nice Center and Office of Multicultural Programs hosts a workshop inviting students to create dialogue around diversity.

The workshop, called NiceX, asks participants a series of questions, including how to create more opportunities for under represented students and how the school can celebrate and welcome more diversity.

Some students says that what’s shown on NDSU’s website is not necessarily what you see on campus.

“It’s very important for us to not only take diversity seriously and inclusion seriously, but to share ideas.,” said NDSU Graduate Assistant Frederick Edwards.

Those who come up with the best solutions will be provided with resources and support from The Nice Center to bring their ideas to campus and the community.