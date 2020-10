Central Cass Football Wins High School Play of the Week

Maajos, Deutsch combine for hs potw win

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Central Cass Football.

The Squirrels took home 85 percent of the votes. Brendan Maasjo showed the arm strength connected with Jacob Deutsch, who nearly took it to the endzone, helped set up a touchdown drive against Devils Lake.

Congrats to Maajos, Deutsch and the Squirrels for taking home the win.