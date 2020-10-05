UND celebrates inauguration of President Dr. Andrew Armacost

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND is celebrating the inauguration of Dr. Andrew Armacost as its 13th president.

Armacost was chosen by the State Board of Higher Education and began his role as president in June.

The ceremony was not open to the public due to COVID-19. Limited UND staff, faculty and Grand Forks leaders, including Mayor Brandon Bochenski, attended the inauguration in person.

Former university presidents and Governor Doug Burgum congratulated Armacost virtually.

“It is our goal at UND to change the world; to convince our students that they, too, will change the world, and I look forward to leading the University of North Dakota in doing just that,” said Armacost.

He comes to UND after serving as the dean of the faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy.