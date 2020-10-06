Eddie Van Halen dies after cancer battle
(CNN)Eddie Van Halen, the renowned lead guitarist of iconic rock group Van Halen, has died, according to a social media post by his son. He was 65.
“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” his son, Wolf Van Halen, wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”
Wolf Van Halen said his father, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, died after a “long and arduous battle with cancer” on Tuesday morning.
“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss,” his son added.
With his distinct solos, Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984.”