Fargo Firefighter discusses his experience battling wildfires in Oregon

He spent close to 12 hour days, seven days a week combating the wildfires.

FARGO, N.D. – As most states nearby were already tapped out on resources, Fargo firefighter Justin Smith says he traveled to the state of Oregon to help lend a hand.

Smith was coming in with experiences of his own, having worked in wild land fires at the bureau of land management in Utah.

“We’re all in this together if somebody else needs help i’m more than willing to go help them and they are more than willing to come here. it is about brotherhood it is a community and just because somebody is in another state doesn’t mean i’m not willing to help the,” Fargo Firefighter Justin Smith said.

Smith says by the time he left the fire was 50 percent contained.