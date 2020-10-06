Grand Forks Central Football Halts All Football Activities Until October 16

Next two games against Fargo North, West Fargo Postponed

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Source confirms to KVRR Sports: Grand Forks Central’s next two football games have been postponed due to at least one positive COVID-19 test among players. The Knights will not be able to practice next until October 16th.

GFC was scheduled to play Fargo North this Friday and West Fargo the following week. The Knights have not played since September 18th.

The game with the Spartans has been moved to October 29th. The game at the Packers moved to October 19th at 6 P.M. and the match-up with Sheyenne to be played on October 24th.