Parents of UND’s Jake Sanderson celebrating him drafted by the Ottawa Senators

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – It was an exciting night for University of North Dakota freshman Jake Sanderson and the entire Fighting Hawks program as the defenseman has been selected fifth overall in the NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators.

Sanderson was at the Ralph Engelstad Arena when he received the news thanks to the the draft event UND and The Ralph put together for him and for the other Fighting Hawks prospects. They had the draft playing on the jumbotron over the rink and Sanderson’s family got to come and be here with him for the special moment.

The rest of the Fighting Hawks teammates were in attendance and they gave him a loud celebration upon hearing Sanderson’s name called.

Although no one was more excited to see Sanderson selection than his parents who made the trip from Calgary.

“I think he was happy and relieved that it’s over. He spent a long time waiting. You know, when they got to pick four, it was starting to get to his range. I know when he heard his name called at five to Ottawa there was probably some relief and excitement that he’s got direction at a team that he’s going to be part of in the future,” Jake’s father and former NHL player Geoff Sanderson said.

Sanderson was the first defenseman and the first American born player to be chosen in the 2020 draft.