Shanley Wins North Dakota Class A Girls Golf State Title

First State Title Since 2007

MINOT, N.D. – Fargo Shanley won their first North Dakota Class A girls golf state championship since 2007 on Tuesday.

Its Shanley’s fifth Class A title in program history. They edged out Bismarck Century by 9 strokes from the Souris Valley Golf Course.

Hannah Herbel of Bismarck Century won her third straight individual golf tournament by 3 strokes over Greta McArthur of Shanley.

McArthur shot a day two best even-par, 72.

TEAM

1. Shanley 656

2. Bismarck Century 665

3. Mandan 672

4. Fargo Davies 678

5. Fargo South 707

6. Jamestown 719

T7. Grand Forks Red River 721

T7. Bismarck Legacy 721

T9. Fargo North 735

T9. Wahpeton 735

11. Bismarck High 740

12 Williston 746

INDIVIDUAL Top 10

1. Hannah Herbel of Bismarck Century 145

2. Greta McArthur of Shanley 148

3. Carrie Carmichael of Williston 151

4. Anna Huettl of Mandan 156

5. Bella Dobrinski of Minot 157

T6. Ava Olson of Fargo Davies 158

T6. Aysia Mettler of Mandan 158

8. Clara Hanson of Grand Forks Central 159

9. Riley Crothers of Bismarck Century 161

10. Jaya Grube of Grand Forks Red River 167