Stolen Fergus Falls vehicle involved in crash, warrant out for driver’s arrest

ALEXANDRIA, Minn.–A warrant has been requested for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle in Alexandria Tuesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle at approximately 2:16 a.m. The driver started to flee eastbound on 3rd Avenue and due to the driver’s speed and disregard for the public, the deputy did not pursue.

A short time later, the deputy saw sparks and a bright flash east of Nokomis Street and went to investigate. The deputy found the vehicle that fled had crashed into a power pole and the driver and passenger had both fled.

The passenger was caught a short distance from the vehicle. The driver has been identified, but not caught yet.

Authorities learned the vehicle in the crash had been stolen out of Fergus Falls.