Two Fargo men arrested on several charges during traffic stop involving K-9 unit

Alexander Jay Meyer

FARGO, N.D.–Two Fargo men were arrested Monday morning during a traffic stop after a K-9 unit sniffed out several illicit narcotics and a stolen firearm.

The traffic stop occurred in the 1900 block of 45 Street N. Shortly after 5 a.m. a Clay County Deputy pulled the two men over after suspecting that the driver had a suspended license.

A Fargo Police K-9 unit searched the vehicle and found several illegal items.

As a result of the search, 31-year-old Alexander Meyer and 38-year-old Alejandro Gallegos were arrested.

Both men were charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics with a firearm, firearm possessed by a felon and possession of stolen property. Meyers was also charged with driving under suspension.