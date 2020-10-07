National Guard Called Out As Former Officer In Floyd Case Released

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activates the Minnesota National Guard to help officers in the Twin Cities after Derek Chauvin posts bond.

It follows a request made by the City of Minneapolis. One hundred guard members are being mobilized along with one hundred state troopers.

Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

According to court documents, he has posted a $1 million bond.

He had been in custody at a state correctional facility in Oak Park Heights, but the Department of Corrections confirms he has been released.

Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin and three other former officers are scheduled to stand trial in March.

The other officers all previously posted bond.