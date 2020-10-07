Sheyenne Boys Soccer Petitioning to Delay Start of State Soccer Semifinals

One student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19; team in quarantine

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne boys soccer was getting ready for the state semifinals this weekend as the number one team from the east region.

After a Mustangs player has tested positive for COVID-19, the entire team is in quarantine. Its the third positive test the Mustangs have had to deal with this season. The quarantine would make them ineligible to play against Bismarck Century on Friday.

With the news, the team is petitioning to the NDHSAA to postpone the tournament until all four teams are cleared to play. Voicing their stance on Twitter to “support North Dakota athletes.”