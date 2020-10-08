Fargo Police investigate body found behind convenience store

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man found outside the M & H Convenience Store at 1602 Main Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker tells KFGO News, an officer responded to a report of a disturbance there last night shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he died.

Schindeldecker says the initial investigation indicates the death was not suspicious.

More information is expected to be released later.