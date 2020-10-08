Hatton-Northwood-Lisbon, Thompson-Sargent County Football Games Canceled

Thunder player had positive COVID-19 test

FARGO, N.D. — Source confirms that Hatton-Northwood’s match-up with Lisbon scheduled for Friday night is cancelled after a Thunder player tested positive. Thompson’s match-up with Sargent county is also cancelled because the Bulldogs played the Thunder last week.

Both of these contests had playoff implications. If Thompson beat Hatton-Northwood, the Tommies would be the three seed in region one. If Sargent County had won, the Bulldogs would be the three seed.

With the playoffs two weeks away chances of rescheduling are slim.