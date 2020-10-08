LIVE: Wine & Dine Gala Going Virtual For Village Family Service Center

Enjoy Your Food And Wine At Home While Live Streaming Event

One of the biggest annual charity events in the metro is still inviting you to wine and dine virtually this year.

The Village Family Service Center is carrying on with its annual Wine & Dine gala on November 20th.

Instead of gathering everyone together, they’re partnering with the Delta by Marriott and Happy Harry’s to provide food and wine that you can pick up take-out style the day of the event.

Then, people with tickets have access to a live stream that night.

You can even still wear your formal wear sitting at home with your meal.

The proceeds help the Village continue its mission, which could be more important than ever right now.

The Village Special Events Coordinator Brittney Hogan explains, “Each year we serve around 88,000 individuals. Mental health is probably more important now than ever so this helps us continue to provide those mental health services.”

A live auction runs from November 13th through the 20th.

Click here for ticket information for the gala.