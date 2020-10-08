MSUM Athletics Announce 10 Student-Athletes Have Opted Out of Winter/Spring Seasons

Those student-athletes can not opt back in

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Out of Minnesota State Moorhead’s 330 student athletes, 10 have decided to opt out due to COVID-19 concerns. Athletic Director Doug Peters told KVRR Sports. The Division Two council gave athletes an October 1st deadline to decide.

Those athletes can still utilize compliance and support services. Peters says all the programs are working out in some capacity. The NSIC has set November 27th as the date winter sports can start practice.

Unless approved, once an athlete opts out, there’s no option to come back and Peters says that’s for two reasons.

“It makes it difficult on the coaching side of things if someone says we’re not going to participate and our coaches are making plans to move forward without them and then jump back in,” Peters said. “If someone opted out early and then opts back in, let’s just say halfway through the winter sports season, they’re not going to be able to catch back up from a conditioning standpoint, from a knowledge of what’s happening standpoint.”

Winter sport competition is suspended through December 31st.