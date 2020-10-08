NDHSAA Moving Forward With State Boys Soccer Tournament As Planned

After Sheyenne Soccer had a COVID-19 positive test, the team petitioned to have the tournament pushed back

FARGO, ND – One Sheyenne Boys Soccer player had a positive COVID-19 test come back. With it coming right before the start of the state tournament, the team urged the North Dakota High School Activities Association to delay postseason play. Today, the NDHSAA responded. The association not changing a thing. They’re sticking to their original schedule where the tournament starts tomorrow and runs through Saturday at Fargo South High. The return to competition guidelines they laid out a little while back says that teams unable to play cause of COVID-19 will not be replaced and their next opponent gets a bye.