YWCA hosts discussion on race ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day

FARGO-MOORHEAD – The YWCA Cass Clay ‘s Racial Justice Committee hosts a community conversation about race with a particular focus on Native women.

One of the topics asked participants to mention words they have heard people use to describe Native American women. Some of the responses include redskin, savage, dumb and lazy.

The organizers say events like these provide an opportunity for people to learn and have difficult, but much needed conversations about race.

“I think people want to learn more than ever. You know, what these things mean and how I can be a better citizen to everybody. The diverse individuals that I interact with,” Minnesota State University Moorhead Assistant Professor Donna Brown said.

The organizers decided to talk about race to mark Indigenous Peoples day which is celebrated on Monday, October 12.