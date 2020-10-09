Fire engulfs Roberts Street parking garage with smoke

A mix of good building infrastructure and quick action by Fargo Fire department diverts devastation

FARGO, N.D. – Fire crews responded to the Roberts Street parking garage where a car on the fifth floor was engulfed in smoke at 12:30 Friday afternoon.

The fire stayed localized and the building’s safety procedures were up to date, allowing only the sprinkler system above the car to go off. That led firefighters to only a brief 10 minute battle with the blaze.

“There wasn’t anything showing from the outside. We brought our hoses up to the fifth floor where it was supposed to be, where the car was supposed to be, and we found a car fully engulfed and engine fully engulfed in fire,” Fargo Fire Department Captain Dan Johnson said.

No one was hurt and seemingly no other cars were damaged.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.