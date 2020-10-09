No arrests made in late night stabbing in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night in the 1800 block of Continental Dr.

Police say a man was found outside an apartment building with a stab wound to his leg at approximately 11:50 p.m. The man was treated at the scene and then transported to Altru Hospital.

Initial investigations concluded that the suspect and victim knew each other, but police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.