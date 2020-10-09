Play Of The Week Nominees: October 9th

Shanley and Fargo North are this week's POTW nominees

FARGO, ND – This week’s play of the week nominees features another battle on the gridiron. Shanley hosted Grand Forks Red River last Saturday when Emmet Kenny booted one of his two 50-yard field goals in the game. But, the night before, Fargo North was hosting on Fargo South when Spartans quarterback Daniel Boutain aired out a 4th & 8 pass to Carson Shultis, who went up to match the catch. It lead to a North TD.

Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.