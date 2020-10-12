Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota offers members free mental health help

Learn to Live is available for free to members on most BCBSND plans throughout 2020

FARGO, N.D. — The coronavirus pandemic has brought on added stress, depression and anxiety for a lot of people, and North Dakotans are no exception.

To make mental health help more accessible, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is offering free access to its online therapy service for members through the rest of the year.

Learn to Live provides access to online therapy through self-directed health programs and coaching services from licensed clinicians.

Those at Blue Cross Blue Shield say issues like depression, insomnia, anxiety, stress and substance abuse have continued to rise since the pandemic began.

“If you’re not well mentally, you’re not 100% well physically, and so making sure you’re making mental health a priority is really important for overall health and well-being,” Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Human Resources Director of Operations Kelsey Roth said..

Learn to Live is available to anyone 13 years of age or older.

World Mental Health Day was this past Saturday.