Farm Truck Rollover Spills Corn Near Hankinson

Photo Courtesy: North Dakota Highway Patrol

HANKINSON, N.D. — A big mess to clean up on Highway 11 and Richland County Road 1 near Hankinson.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a farm truck towing a grain trailer loaded with corn rolled onto its side when the driver tried to turn.

The driver of the truck was injured but was able to get himself out and went to Sanford in Fargo to get checked out.

The Hankinson driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

County Road 1 was blocked for several hours until the corn was cleaned up.