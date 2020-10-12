Great Plains Food Bank continues Farmers to Families Food Box program

The nonprofit organization began distributing food boxes from this program in June. The program gets food directly from farmers to give to families in need.

FARGO, N.D. — The Farmers to Families Food Box distribution has been getting food in the hands of people in the Red River Valley since June.

The Great Plains Food Bank is happy to be able to offer this service into the fall.

“There was a time we weren’t sure about October and then we brought in 17 distributions that we either have operating this month or are scheduled,” said the organizations communication manager, Jared Slinde.

The program is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

It purchases food from farmers who may have struggled as a result of the pandemic and gets it to families in need.

“It is bringing about one million pounds of fresh food that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to distribute each month,” said Slinde.

The food offered includes fresh produce, meats and dairy products.

For those looking to take advantage of this help, it is as easy as driving their car through one of the distributions sites.

The Great Plains Food Bank says it is seeing more people seeking services like this than normal.

“We have definitely served significantly more people since COVID hit,” said Slinde. “You can definitely tell that the need is there.”

Last year, the food bank set a record in serving over 102,000 people. They won’t have final numbers from 2020 until the end of the year, but with programs like Farmers to Families Food Box, they assume that record will be broken.