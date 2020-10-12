HoneyTrek Goes Viral Highlighting North Dakota Gems: Part 1

HoneyTrek couple Mike & Anne Howard Traveled 900 Miles Throughout North Dakota

A couple on a never-ending honeymoon exploring the world is going viral thanks to their visit to North Dakota.

Mike and Anne Howard are travel writers under the name HoneyTrek.

They’ve been married eight years, and spent most of the at time traveling the world.

They spent 8 days exploring more than 900 miles throughout North Dakota.

They say their Facebook post about their journey has more than 900,000 views.

I got to talk to them about their adventures throughout the state.

They say they were pleasantly surprised by all the roadside art, from the Jamestown buffalo statue, to the snowmobiling turtle in Bottineau, to the Enchanted Highway.

The International Peace Garden and Geographic Center of North America monument in Rugby were some other favorites.

The couple says they even learned a lot of North Dakota history from social media comments after they shared their adventures.

Click here to see the Facebook album about their North Dakota journey.

You can find out more about Mike and Anne Howard on social media.

