Native American Commission Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day at NDSU

Groundbreaking ceremony unveils new garden.

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Native Commission co-hosts the fifth annual Indigenous People’s Day opening ceremony at North Dakota State University.

The celebration broke ground on the new location of the Grandmother Earth’s Gift of Life Garden. It will be near the Memorial Wall on the southwest side of campus. The garden will help feature indigenous culture within the community.

“It’s a stepping stone, you know, these things take baby steps. This garden is going to acknowledge indigenous people,” NDSU student Isnala Nanjin Roan Eagle said..

The opening ceremony also featured the recipient of the Gladys Ray Award. Melody Staebner accepted the award for her hard contributions within the Native American community. The award is given to those who have made outstanding contributions to the indigenous people of Fargo.