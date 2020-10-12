Shanley’s Kenny Kicks His Way To POTW Win

Shanley High's Emmet Kenny booted a 50-yard field goal over Grand Forks Red River on October 3rd

FARGO, ND – Emmet Kenny of Shanley High grabbed just under 65% of the votes in this week’s twitter poll to capture the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week. In the Shanley’s football game against Grand Forks Red River on October 3rd, Kenny nailed a 50-yard field goal. (one of two for the senior on the afternoon).

Congratulations to Kenny and Shanley on taking home the win!