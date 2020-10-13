Community art piece goes up in West Fargo neighborhood

Art work installation brings exposure to River's Bend community and Fargo area.

WEST FARGO, N.D. -A community art piece is up for display in the River’s Bend neighborhood in West Fargo.

The house-shaped artwork comes from The River’s Bend Corporation. The project’s goal is to bring exposure to the neighborhood and attractions, restaurants and businesses in the metro.

The structure stands at 11 feet tall and features artwork from children from three local daycares. The ages of the young artists range from three to 13.

The location of the new art installation sits directly across from the River’s Bend activity center in West Fargo.

“It’s here, you know, because of the park and this park is really designed for infants and children and really young people at this time of the morning in the summer you’ll see 20 moms and young children here,” Steve Stoner with Park Company Realtors said.

The children who worked on the display will soon get the chance to sign their names on the display.