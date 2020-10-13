Mets great Darryl Strawberry shares his story of redemption in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Four-time World Series champion Darryl Strawberry speaks about his road to recovery and redemption at Fargo’s New Life Center.

During his 17 seasons in the big leagues, Strawberry struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. The eight-time all-star also battled cancer twice, got divorced twice and went to jail multiple times.

Strawberry says he turned his life around after finding God and seeking help with his addictions.

“When I think about New Life Center, it’s where the grace of God brings about people who care. To see others’ lives transformed,” Strawberry said.

Strawberry is an ordained minister. He and his wife Tracy, who he met at a drug recovery convention, began The Darryl Strawberry Foundation dedicated to helping children with autism.