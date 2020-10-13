The Chamber hosts ND District 44 legislative forum

Virtual forum discusses public's concerns with state legislature candidates

FARGO, N.D. – The Chamber holds a virtual North Dakota Legislative candidate forum for District 44 in North Fargo.

It allowed viewers to meet the candidates who are running for state house and senate.

Questions concerning citizens such healthcare and finance placed a spotlight on the increasing rate of COVID-19 cases and what that means for North Dakota’s economy.

“Our public health and a strong economy go hand-in-hand. We can’t have a strong economy when our public health is not under control. We’ve seen record deaths, record cases, record hospitalizations this fall so it’s very concerning.” State Rep. Karla Rose Hanson said.

“Supply our primary sector which is those businesses that bring new wealth into our trade region, that to me is a critical area,” District 44 Republican House Candidate, Scott Wagner said.

There are three more candidate forums scheduled for later this week with candidates from districts 16, 22, and 46.