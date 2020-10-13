TNT Kid’s Fitness receives grant to address COVID-19 concerns

The nonprofit received $40,000 from the North Dakota Department of Commerce to go towards efforts to make the gym more clean and safe.

FARGO, N.D. — TNT Kid’s Fitness has received an emergency grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce to help address COVID-19 concerns.

The nonprofit applied for the grant in July and was awarded funding in August. The grant is worth $40,000. It will go toward improvements like automatic toilets and faucets, cleaning supplies and furnace units with air purifiers.

“This really allows us to make sure that our facility has the right cleaning supplies,” said executive director, Kim Pladson. “All the things that we do on a routine, now it is just several times a day that we are cleaning, so it couldn’t have been at a better time.”

The organization has already installed their updates to make their gym safer and cleaner.