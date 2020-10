Body of missing Fargo man found Tuesday afternoon

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department has located the body of 80-year-old Robert McKinnon who went missing on October 1.

Police were dispatched to an unattended death at 3501 45 Street S where they found McKinnon.

Fargo Police have not released details about the manner of death, but did thank the community for helping search for McKinnon.

McKinnon’s family has been notified.