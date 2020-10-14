Holding Successful Regionals in the Past, UND Hockey Becomes Host for 2026 Las Vegas Frozen Four

First time Frozen Four will be played in Vegas

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — When the Frozen Four goes to Las Vegas for the first time in 2026, North Dakota hockey is set to be the host school for the entire event at T-Mobile Arena. The Fighting Hawks will also host the 2023 and 2025 regionals at Scheels Arena.

UND has hosted a regional four of the last six years. Its the second time the Hawks are hosting an event in Vegas after playing the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game there in 2018 against Minnesota.

Associate athletic director for operations, Erik Martinson says having already been in the city helped make UND’s bid stand out.

“We have a proven track record that we can host those tournaments and do it at a high level,” Martinson said. “I think Las Vegas has heard or seen that and they want to partner with us. Were North Dakota hockey and that’s the level we do things at. A high level is how we want to do it so we took a shot at it for what we wanted to do and I think Vegas is intriguing to the selection committee in what we can provide.

St. Paul hosts the Frozen Four in 2024.