Last Man Standing ending with upcoming season 9

Let’s make the final season 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 — Baxters out. 🎬#LastManStanding returns soon on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/T20qaw6BQg — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) October 14, 2020

Fox announces the upcoming season of Last Man Standing will be its last.

It’s set to debut in January.

The show starring Tim Allen originally ran for six seasons on ABC and was cancelled in 2017 and began airing on Fox last year.

The comedian says in a statement to Variety, “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done.”

Allen adds the network, cast and crew considered ending the show after last season, but decided to add another to create a fun send off.