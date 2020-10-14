NDSU Running Back Adam Cofield Entering Transfer Portal

Graduating this fall with one year of eligibility

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State running back Adam Cofield announced on social media he’s graduating this fall and intends to enter the transfer portal with a year of eligibility remaining.

With the Bison, Cofield was one of four backs last season to rush for over 600 yards and was top five in the conference in rushing touchdowns.

Cofield joins Dillon Radunz, Trey Lance and Aaron Mercadel as players who won’t for NDSU in the spring.