Power outage affecting over 3,000 Xcel energy customers in Fargo area

FARGO, ND — Xcel Energy reports that more than 3,000 customers are currently without power.

According to Xcel Energy the cause of the outage was a car striking a piece of Xcel’s equipment.

The crash occurred at 25th street and 13th Avenue South.

Customers should be seeing restoration of power after NOON.