Sanford Health provides new options to get flu vaccine

Vaccination 'blitzes' provide safer and easier ways to stay protected

FARGO, N.D. – Flu season is upon us and Sanford Health is making it safer and easier than ever for you to receive your flu shot this year.

The pull up vaccinations are happening at the Fargodome between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. until this Saturday. This will allow people to remain at a safe distance while receiving their annual flu vaccination, which will help prevent the further spread of sickness.

The Fargodome will have multiple pull-up options including lanes for vehicles and those walking, biking or using public transportation.

“We do encourage you to get the flu shot because the risk of getting influenza with the flu shot is decreased and in hence decreases the reservation for PPE and hospitalizations and people becoming more sick.” Sanford Health Certified Nurse Practitioner Autumn Nelson said.

The flu vaccine may not provide 100 percent immunity, as there may be different strains.

It is highly encouraged to attend the drive through blitz for those who may be at higher risks. This includes children over six months old and the elderly. An appointment will be needed.

For more information on how to get a flu shot, click here.