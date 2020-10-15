Fargo man charged with attempted murder for striking state trooper

26-year-old Andrew Booth tried striking a state trooper in his Honda Pilot. The trooper was able to get out of the way and sustained minor injuries.

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and fleeing after striking a state trooper with his vehicle.

The officer tried to stop 26-year old Andrew Booth on I-94 Wednesday night around 8:30. Booth was driving 40 miles over the speed limit.

That led to a pursuit that was stopped after it became dangerous.

Two troopers went to the address in Fargo the car was registered to. While talking to two people at the home, Booth arrived.

He stopped in the driveway but them accelerated rapidly, attempting to strike one of the troopers.

“He has an injury to his leg, but it is not stopping him from working,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind about the trooper who was hit. “It is like a contusion type of injury, luckily he was able to move out of the way fast enough but he still struck. He is going to have a very sore leg for a few days but luckily, there was no major injuries to himself. There was no major injuries to anybody else in this incident.”