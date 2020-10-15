Moorhead Spuds to receive Mascot Nickname Challenge award Friday

The contest was a 64-team NCAA tournament format and over 87,000 votes were cast.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–During Friday’s Moorhead High School football game, the Minnesota State High School League will present a Mascot Nickname Award to the Spuds.

The mascot contest was created by John Millia, Media Specialist for the Minnesota State High School League in May.

The final matchup came down to the Spuds and Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms with the Spuds coming out on top with 50.4 percent of the vote.

The award will be presented during halftime at the Moorhead High School Jim Gotta Stadium. The game can be live streamed at spuds.tv as fan attendance is limited.