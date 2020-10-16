LIVE: Lend A Helping Hand To Northlands Rescue Mission

Annual Auction Moving Online In November

A Grand Forks rescue mission needs your help as more and more people turn to their services.

Northlands Rescue Mission normally hosts a large charity banquet at the Alerus Center each year. With COVID, they’re moving this year’s event online.

A silent auction runs from November 10th to the 12th. A free live stream event is set for the 12th.

The mission says there is a major need for food services throughout the northern valley, and they’re starting to see more people come into their shelter.

Executive Director Sue Shirke says, “So people who have been normally staying outside or in other places are now starting to come in and that combining with the uptick in the flu season and all that put together make for a natural increase for the need for our services.”

Click here to register for the online auction.