Minnesota HS FB Roundup: Barnesville Takes Lee’s Paddle With Win Over Hawley

Trojans beat Hawley 32-6

HAWLEY, Minn. — Barnesville went on the road to Hawley Thursday afternoon and came out with a 32-6 win.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 on the season and bring Lee’s Pad back to their school.

Barnesville hosts Roseau next week at home. Hawley goes on the road to Staples-Motley looking for their first win.