ND Indian Affairs Commissioner on leave for misconduct allegations

BISMARCK, N.D. – Governor Doug Burgum places Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis on administrative leave with pay.

It comes pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. The governor’s Communications Director did not say what the allegations are in a press release.

The release did say per the state’s century code 44-04-18.1-6 no additional details will be released during the investigation. The code says “Records relating to a public entity’s internal investigation of a complaint against a public entity or employee for misconduct are exempt until the investigation of the complaint is complete, but no longer than seventy-five calendar days from the date of the complaint.”

“We take allegations of misconduct very seriously. The State of North Dakota is committed to a safe and equitable workplace environment for all team members,” Burgum said in a statement.

Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder will serve as Interim Indian Affairs Commissioner.