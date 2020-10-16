One of North Dakota’s Elite Hockey Prospects Abby Promersberger Commits to St Thomas

Promersberger is part of the first year Tommies will be in division one

FARGO, N.D. — In 2019 there was only one girls hockey player who led the state of North Dakota in goals scored and that was Fargo North-South’s Abby Promersberger. Before returning to the Spartans for her senior season, there was some unfinished business.

Promersberger committed to St Thomas as she continues to pursue hockey at the collegiate level. The newest Tommie spent the last year playing for the Minnesota Ice Cougars.

It was competing at the under 19 — Triple A level with the Ice Cougars that caught the eye of her future coaching staff. Despite receiving five offers, all division one, Promersberger choose St Paul as her future home. She’ll be part of a team playing in their first season in the WCHA as St Thomas makes the jump to D-1.

Its a challenge North Dakota’s elite prospect is welcoming.

“Coming to a school where its their first division one. It’s something new. They’ve never done it before. To get to be a part of that is super cool,” Promersberger said. “I think going in it’ll actually be a really competitive practice and they’ve already brought in some other good girls already. We’ll be a competitive team.”

In two seasons playing for the Spartans, Promersberger scored 53 goals.