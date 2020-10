Spuds Cruise To Home-Opener Win & Get Honored With Best Mascot Award

Moorhead Football defeated Alexandria on Friday evening 42-0

MOORHEAD, MN – The Moorhead Spuds Football team improved to (2-0) on the season with a 42-0 win over Alexandria on Friday evening in their home opener.

At halftime, the Spuds were awarded with the best mascot in the state of Minnesota from John Millea of the MSHSL.