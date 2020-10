Emmet Kenney Commits To Stanford

The Shanley kicker set the state record for longest field goal earlier in the season

FARGO, ND – Shanley kicker Emmet Kenney had offers from quite a few schools but in the end has chosen Stanford University in California, part of the PAC12. He’s already kicked a few 50-yard field goals this year, one of which, a 58-yarder, was a state record.